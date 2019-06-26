Home

BESSEMER CITY - Barry Glenn Fowler, 68, passed away June 23, 2019, after a lengthy battle with cancer, at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.

He was born February 1, 1951, in Gaston County, son of the late Charles Wesley "Red" Fowler and Margie Glenn Fowler.

Barry was a US Air Force Veteran.

All services will be private.

Barry is survived by brother, Charles Alan Fowler Sr., brother, Wesley Scott Fowler; sister, Donna Annette Travis; brother, Kevin Todd Fowler; children, Tracie, B.J. Brandi, Derek; granddaughter, Nicole; great-granddaughter, Nevaeh.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to , 4600 Park Rd. Ste. 250 Charlotte, NC 28209.

Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.

Online condolences may be sent to greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 26, 2019
