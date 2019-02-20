|
GASTONIA - Barry Robert Lineberger, 71, passed away on February 17 at his residence.
A native of Gastonia, he was the son of the late Fred Robert and Ethel Hurdt Lineberger.
He was educated in Gaston County Schools and Belmont Abbey College, was a veteran of the United States Air Force, and employed as a grant writer working with Gaston County Mental Health, Pathways, and Gaston Residential Services. Although he helped a great many people, Barry never drew attention to himself; rather he quietly devoted his professional life to lifting up those in need. He retired in 2012. After going through cardiac rehabilitation, he also volunteered his time and talents with Mended Hearts of Gaston County. His grandchildren knew Barry as "Gramps," and there was no time he treasured more than time spent with them.
Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Jason Andrew and Anna Lineberger of Shelby; brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Mary Lineberger of Gastonia; sister Pamela Friedl of Mt. Holly, NC, grandchildren, Madeline Galaxy Lineberger, Miles Orion Lineberger, and Harper Lyra Lineberger, all of Shelby; Aunts, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be conducted by the Rev. Michael Lineberger at 2:00 PM Friday, February 22, 2019 in the Founder's Chapel of McLean Funeral Directors.
The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Gaston Memorial Park.
Arrangements are made by McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia.
Condolence messages may be sent and viewed online at www.mcleanfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials for can be made to Mended Hearts Gastonia Chapter # 379, 2525 Court Drive, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019