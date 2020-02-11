|
CHERRYVILLE - M. Barry Williams, age 77, of Elm Street, passed away Friday February 7, 2020 at his residence. He was born June 19, 1942 in Gaston County to the late Wallace and Zel Crane Williams.
Barry was a veteran of the United States Army, the United States Navy, and the United States Army National Guard. He was retired from the U.S. Postal Service where he worked as a C.P.A., and also served on the Board of Directors. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church of Belmont and attended First Baptist Church of Cherryville. He was an avid golfer, loved traveling, taking care of his wife, Barbara, and working in their yard. He loved animals and was preceded in death by his pets, including Oreo, Casey, and Kitty.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 47 years, Barbara Bailey Williams of the home; son, Brian Williams of Cherryville; brothers, Wallace Williams (Kathleen), and Frank Williams; sister, Iris Rowe; numerous nieces, nephews, and close friends.
A celebration of Barry's life will be held at 12:00 noon Wednesday February 12, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Cherryville with Rev. Dr. Vince Hefner officiating. Military honors will be given at the conclusion of the service in the church.
His family will receive friends from 11:00am to 11:45am prior to the service at the church.
Interment will be held at 3:00 pm Wednesday February 12, 2020 Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery, Belmont, NC.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Cherryville, or Friendship Baptist Church, Belmont.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 11, 2020