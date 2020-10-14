Becky Britton

LINCOLNTON - Becky Anthony Britton passed away at home on Monday, October 12, 2020, one day after celebrating her 77th birthday. She was a daughter of the late Belton and Myrtle Melton Anthony.
Becky was preceded in death by her loving husband Dennis Britton. She is survived by her children, Tina Hamilton of Gastonia, Jeff Britton and wife Lara of Cherryville, Denise Clogston and husband Donald of Lincolnton; grandchildren Sloan Britton (Jordan Price), Meghann Sneed (Josh), Nicole Raines (Chris Thorn), Stormie Raines (Jesse Forbes), Allison Raines; great grandchildren, Stefan, Jude, Kaiden and Christian; sisters, Mozelle Huffstetler (Joe) and Debbie Stanley (David); brother Ricky Anthony.
She loved playing bingo, spending time on the beach, eating, fishing and time spent outdoors with her family. Becky was the most dear and loving person. She welcomed everyone into her home and her heart as if they were family. She loved with all her heart always and always had something funny to say. She loved life and lived it to the fullest. Her family was her world and she lavished them with love and good times from birth. She loved Dennis Britton with all her heart and they are reunited now, probably flying around to all the places they loved. I am sure the two of them took off to Panama City Beach last night and are living it up right now.
Everyone that knew her loved her. She was a joy to be around and her presence will be missed by many. She was a beautiful soul who taught her family that love and loyalty are precious gifts and to always love with all your heart.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hospice of donor's choice.
