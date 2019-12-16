|
|
1956 - 2019
GASTONIA – Rebecca Faye "Becky" Gulledge, 63 passed away peacefully on December 13, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
She was born in Gaston County, on April 29, 1956 to the late Donald Thomas Phillips, Sr and Edna Faye Phillips. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a a brother, Charles Edward Stroupe, brother-in-law Jerry Lee Gulledge.
Becky was raised in East Baptist Church and worked in the family daycare for many years.
Survivors include her husband of 34years, Curt W. Gulledge; brother, Don Phillips, Jr., sister, Barbara (Daniel) Auten; sisters-in-law, Janice Bullard, Pat Gulledge and Linda Smith; nieces and nephews, Michael (Christine General) Jenkins, Tommy (Brandy) Jenkins and their children Olivia and Owen (Savanna) Jenkins, Amanda (Elijah), Justin Smith and his children Kaden and McKenzie.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. Wednesday prior to the Celebration of Life Service at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home.
Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the . www.heart.org/
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 16, 2019