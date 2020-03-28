|
|
Belindia "Joyce" Welch Lail, 69, of Gastonia, passed away, Friday, March 27, 2020 at her residence.
She was born, November 15, 1950, a native of Gaston Co, NC, daughter of Columbus Wilkins Welch Jr. and Mattie Guffey Thompson.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Sherman Lail.
Belinda is survived by her son, Tim Lail; daughter, Dawn Lail-Brown; sisters, Robin Hargett and Shelia Costner; and grandchildren, Rex Brown and Alix Brown.
All services are private.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 28, 2020