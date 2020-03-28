Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Resources
More Obituaries for Belindia Lail
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Belindia "Joyce" (Welch) Lail

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Belindia "Joyce" (Welch) Lail Obituary
Belindia "Joyce" Welch Lail, 69, of Gastonia, passed away, Friday, March 27, 2020 at her residence.
She was born, November 15, 1950, a native of Gaston Co, NC, daughter of Columbus Wilkins Welch Jr. and Mattie Guffey Thompson.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Sherman Lail.
Belinda is survived by her son, Tim Lail; daughter, Dawn Lail-Brown; sisters, Robin Hargett and Shelia Costner; and grandchildren, Rex Brown and Alix Brown.
All services are private.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Belindia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -