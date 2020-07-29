GASTONIA - Belle McCarter Sanders, 101, joined her Heavenly Father on July 27 at the Robin Johnson House.
She was born in York County, SC on October 9, 1918 to the late James and Minnie Watkins McCarter.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Sanders; daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Jerry Mitchell; daughter, Vivian Smith and four brothers; five sisters.
She is survived by her son-in-law, Verlon "Buddy" Smith; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside Service will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, July 30 at Gaston Memorial Park Matthew I Section.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.