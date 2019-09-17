Home

McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
First ARP Church
317 S. Chester St.
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
First ARP Church
317 S. Chester St.
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Ben Morrow


1936 - 2019
Ben Morrow Obituary
GASTONIA - John Benjamin "Ben" Morrow went to be with the Lord on September 15, 2019.

He was a native of Gastonia, born to Durward E. and Virginia Morrow on October 25, 1936. Ben was a US Army Veteran, an attorney and a member of First ARP Church.

He is survived by his wife, Katie Eaddy Morrow, daughters, Eaddy M. Richardson and husband Dan, Mary Moore "Mo" Froneberger and husband Lee; grandchildren, Ben Richardson, Hadley Richardson, Lila Richardson, Hanna Kate Froneberger, and Mae Froneberger; sister, Katherine M. McCollum; numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Martha M. Carpenter.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm Thursday at First ARP Church with Rev. Matt Kuiken and Dr. Jeff Morrison officiating. The family will greet friends following the service at the church.

A private family graveside service will be conducted by Rev. Walt Windley.

Memorials may be made to First ARP Church, 317 S. Chester St., Gastonia, NC 28052.

Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.mcleanfuneral.com

McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Morrow family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019
