|
|
BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. - Benjamin Patrick Elkins, 34, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
He was born April 16, 1984 in Onslow County, North Carolina, son of Freddie Earl Elkins Jr. and Rhonda Mullis Elkins.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Matthew Quinn Elkins; sister, Amanda Caroline Elkins; paternal grandmother, Katie Peeler and husband JC; and maternal grandmother, Hazel Mullis.
Family will receive friends 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
A funeral service will be held immediately after the visitation at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tri-County Animal Rescue – PO Box 483, Alexis, NC 28006.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019