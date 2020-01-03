Home

Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
5:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Benjamin "Seth" Gainey


1987 - 2020
Benjamin "Seth" Gainey
Benjamin "Seth" Gainey, 32, of Cherryville, NC passed away December 27, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
He was born on June 28, 1987, a native of Gaston County, the son of Jerry Clyde Gainey and the late Carolinda Ann Jenkins Dixon.
Seth loved to hike at Crowder's Mountain with his dog, Molly Jane, the love of his life. He liked history and politics.
In addition to his father, he is survived by is sister, Delena Jarvis (Lou); and nephews, Matthew Childers, Hunter Ramsey and Matthew Jarvis.
A funeral service will be held 2 pm on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, officiated by the Rev. Johnny Yarboro.
The family will receive friends 5 – 7 pm Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Belmont.
Memorials may be made to Tri-County Animal Rescue, PO Box 483, Alexis, NC 28006.
A guest registry is available to sign online at www.greenefuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020
