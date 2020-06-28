Bennie Gail Cloninger
1941 - 2020
Our beautiful sister Bennie Gail Cloninger passed away at Caromont on June 22.
Bennie was born May 11, 1941, to Charles Sloan and Beulah Lane Cloninger of Dallas.
She is survived by sisters Virginia Ann Love (Jerry) of Mt Holly and Dickie Dianne Johnson of Lowell, several nieces and nephews, and her beloved dog Winn Dixie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother John Charles Cloninger.
A celebration of life to be held at a later date.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 28, 2020.
