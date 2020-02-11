|
|
GASTONIA - Benny Wayne Sloan, 70, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020, at home with family by his side. He was born in Charlotte, NC on August 2, 1949, a son of the late Thomas Jackson and Eloise Hager Sloan.
Benny served in the US Air Force in the Vietnam War. He was an aviation mechanic, a pilot, and loved teaching in Aviation School.
He was married to Debbie Hook Sloan for 31 years.
A Celebration of Life for Benny will be held at 2:00pm, Thursday, February 13, 2020 in Founders Chapel of McLean Funeral Directors with Dr. Brandon McKoy officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service. A service of committal will be held for the family at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery with Military Rites by the US Air Force.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054 or to Heart Society of Gaston County, 1201 E. Garrison Blvd., Gastonia, NC 28054.
The full obituary may be found and condolence messages shared at www.McLeanFuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Mr. Sloan.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 11, 2020