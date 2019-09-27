|
CHERRYVILLE- Benny Wade "Paw" Tate, age 61, of Bess Chapel Church Road, passed away peacefully Wednesday September 25, 2019 at Levine and Dickson Hospice House. He was born January 19, 1958 to Jim Tate and the late Bennie Sue Beam Tate.
Benny was a member of Anthony Grove Baptist Church and was also a member of the Barnabas Sunday School Class. Benny absolutely loved his grandchildren. He was truly loved and was known as "Paw" by everyone. He was a beloved husband, son, father, coach, and friend. Benny was an avid Tarheel fan and loved to fish. He will be missed by his friends at Vickie's Grill.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Tate.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 40 years, Cindy Rayfield Tate, daughter, Carla Tate Steele (Justin), and Leslie Tate; father and stepmother, Jim and Sandra Lockee Tate; brothers, "Bo" Tate (Wanda), and Chris Tate; sisters, Robin Wilent (Jim), and Ginger Beam (Tim); grandchildren, Brock Steele, Lucas Steele, and Caroline Bingham; Godchildren, Aiden, Braelyn, and Caelyn Powers; and his beloved Shih Tzu, Zeus.
His family will receive friends from 5 to 8PM Saturday September 29, 2019 at Anthony Grove Baptist Church.
A Celebration of Benny's life will be held at 2PM Sunday September 30, 2019 at Anthony Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Ken Faulkenbury and Rev. Dr. Dennis Bean officiating.
Burial will follow in City Memorial Cemetery.
Condolences may be made to www.carpentersfuneralhome.net
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019