McLean Funeral Directors
515 North Central Avenue
Belmont, NC 28012
(704) 825-5301
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:45 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
515 North Central Avenue
Belmont, NC 28012
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Bumgardner Chapel
Berlie (Fuller) Lawing


1930 - 2019
Berlie (Fuller) Lawing Obituary
BELMONT, NC- Berlie Fuller Lawing, 89, passed away September 10, 2019. She was born on January 7, 1930, daughter of the late Charles and Margaret Sutton Fuller. Berlie was preceded in death by her loving husband Gilbert Bryson Lawing; son Gerald Lee Lawing; two brothers and six sisters.
Berlie was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister. She loved to sew and quilt and was quite the independent homemaker. She was very wise, considerate, and charitable. She gave everything she had to her children and grandchildren to better their lives. She will be missed greatly by her sister Bobbie Sue Baucom of Mt. Holly; son Joel Bryson Lawing and his wife Mary Ann of Mt. Holly; grandchildren Amanda (Dwayne) Graham, Daniel Lawing, Nicole Lawing, John Lawing; great grandchildren Bryson Graham, Kailey Lawing and Austin Lanier, and many extended family members.
The family will receive friends from 12 until 1:45 pm, Saturday, September 14 at McLean Funeral Directors, Belmont. A service will follow in the Bumgardner Chapel at 2 pm. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Lawing family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019
