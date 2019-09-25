|
|
GASTONIA - Bernard Eugene Vanderbrook, 95, passed away September 23, 2019 at the Robin Johnson House in Dallas.
He was born on January 15, 1924 in Newark, NY, the son of the late August Vanderbrook and Lena Donk Vanderbrook.
Bernard graduated from Newark High School in 1942. He served as Signalman 1st Class in the United States Navy on the Destroyer Escort USS Burrows DE-105 during WWII. Before retiring from Gaston County Schools and Gaston College, he was owner/operator of Vanderbrook Plumbing Heating and Air.
Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Bonita and Robert Dion; grandchildren, Randy Bowman; Rhonda Bowman; Robert and Robin Bowman; Kimberly and Matthew Lewis; great-grandchildren, Corey Harris, Abby Beheler, Hunter Lewis, Leah Conard, Sara Johnson and April Bowman; six great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Margaret.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 pm on Thursday, September26, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.
A funeral service officiated by Father Lucas Rossi will be held 11 am on Friday at St. Michael's Catholic Church.
Burial will be in Gaston Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to – 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 – www.stjude.org or
St. Michael's Catholic Church, 708 St. Michaels Lane, Gastonia, NC 28052.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019