April 11, 1940 - December 4, 2020

On Friday, December 4, 2020, Bernice Podaras peacefully left this earth at the age of 80. Bernice was born on April 11, 1940 to Fred and Beulah Speer in Yadkinville, NC. She was the youngest of two daughters. The Christian faith was a foundation in Bernice's life from the very beginning. At the tender age of seven, she could be found playing the piano or drums at church. Her love of music would continue to grow as she progressed to the organ and singing. Music was one of her main forms of ministry throughout her life.

Bernice married the love of her life William "Bill" Podaras on Valentine's Day 1959. Together they served in ministry and pastored a church for over 40 years while raising a large family of their own.

Bernice's greatest joy was her seven children; having six daughters and finally a son. Once her youngest was off to school, she found a calling in education and began working as a teacher's assistant at Rhyne Elementary in Gastonia, NC. She would continue in this profession until retiring in 1995.

After retiring, it was no surprise that Bernice remained quite active. She loved spending time with family and friends as well as serving in the church. Bernice was a true matriarch not just to her family, but to the many friends who became family over the years. Daily, she shared her wisdom, humor, and unwavering faith. Gatherings she attended often became gospel sing-alongs as her beautiful voice filled the air. It was her unending joy and spark that made Bernice so cherished. She will be missed by many.

Bernice will be greeted in heaven by her parents Fred and Beulah Speer, husband William Podaras, sister Hazel Hayes, daughter Rebekah Podaras, and grandson Wesley White. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters Darlene Knighten, Steve - Gastonia, Janet Newman, Chuck - Belmont, Sheila Hayes, Denis - Kings Mountain, Leah Hardin, Todd - Kings Mountain, and son William "Billy" Podaras - Washington, D.C. She was loved dearly by her 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Chapel service will be held for family and close friends on Tuesday, December 8 at 2:00pm at Carothers Funeral Home in Gastonia. Seating is limited. Guests must wear a face covering during the service. Graveside burial will follow at Mountain Rest Cemetery in Kings Mountain. All are welcome to join at the graveside. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christian Fellowship Assembly in Dallas, NC.

Carothers Funeral Home is honored to serve the Podaras Family.





