Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 867-6337
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Bernice Southard Obituary
GASTONIA- Bernice Southard, 94, passed away Saturday April 27, 2019. Bernice was born in North Dakota, but considered Gastonia her home. She enjoyed bowling. She was a Christian in the Lutheran tradition. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.
She is the daughter of the late Edna and Conrad Burgemeister. She is preceded in death by a son – Stewart Southard and her sister Marvel and brother Dean.
Left to remember Bernice are her sons Donald (Tama) and Thomas Southard. Grieving the loss of their sister are Vivian Scott, JoAnn Thompson and brother Horace Conrad. She leaves behind grandsons Chris and Justin Southard and great-grandsons Caleb and Joshua.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday April 30, 2019 in the Garden of Prayer at Gaston Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:30 before the service at Carothers Funeral Home, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia.
Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com.
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park is honored to serve the Southard family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 29, 2019
