BELMONT - Bernice Hovatter Zimmerman, 79, of Belmont passed away December 1, 2019 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Clarence and Ida Quinn Hovatter and wife of the late Frank Zimmerman of 50 years.
Bernice was a Believer in God. She worked 35 years for EEOC, Federal Government and was a 41year breast cancer survivor.
Bernice was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She enjoyed reading, cooking, baking, traveling and was a family historian. She had pen pals all over the world. Bernice will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her.
Bernice is survived by son, Mark Zimmerman and wife, Tina; daughter, Nicole Zimmerman Goldsmith and husband, Shannon; Brothers, Lloyd Hovatter, Steve Hovatter, Mike Hovatter; Sister, Doris Lacey; grandchildren, Zachary Zimmerman, Jacob Zimmerman, Alex "Zander" Johnson, Jacob Goldsmith, Tyler Wood and wife, Hayley (children) Abi and Gabe, Promise Zaffke and husband, Alexander, Austin Hoyle and Emma Heavner; great-grandchild, Bernadette Rai Zimmerman.
The family will receive friends from 6:00pm -8:00pm, Friday, December 6, 2019 McLean Funeral Directors, Belmont.
Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00pm, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Alexander Memorial Baptist Church with Rev. Jerry Pennington officiating.
Interment is at Evergreen "A Quite Place" Belmont.
In addition to her parents and husband, Bernice was preceded by brothers, Jack, Junie and James Hovatter.
Memorials may be sent to Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054 or , Western Chapter, 4600 Park Rd #250, Charlotte, NC 28209
