|
|
Berry William Nicks, Sr, 82, of Mount Holly, went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. He was born in Gaston County, son of the late Edgar Franklin and Christine Waters Nicks. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers Paul and Raymond.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Brenda Sue Welch Nicks; children Ed Nicks and wife Teresa of Gastonia, Lisa House and husband Mitch of Dallas, Terry Nicks and wife Sherry of Belmont, and Berry Nicks, Jr. and wife Angie of Mount Holly; sisters Ginger, Brenda, and Pauline all of Michigan; grandchildren Brittany England and husband Bryant of Mount Holly, Brittany Oviedo and husband Omar of Gaffney, SC, Lauren Queen and husband Matthew of Belmont, Jake Nicks of Mount Holly, Elijah Nicks and his wife Lauren of Goldsboro, Brooke House of Dallas, Gracie Nicks of Belmont, and Meagan McDonald and her husband Kenny of Grover; as well as seven great grandchildren.
A service to celebrate his life will be held 1:00 pm Tuesday, February, 26, 2019 at Catawba Free Will Baptist Church, 301 Cherry Street in Mount Holly. A visitation will be held from 6:00 until 8:00 pm Monday, February 25, 2019 also at the church. Interment will follow the service at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery in Mount Holly.
Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly.
Online condolences may be left at www.wwodlawnfuneral.org.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019