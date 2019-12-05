Gaston Gazette Obituaries
CRAMERTON - Bertie Ledford Painter, 88, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at home. She was born on August 17, 1931 in Cherokee County to the late Wesley Raymond and Abby Bell Ledford.

Bertie retired from Sherman Textiles in Dallas and she was a lifelong member of The Freewill Church of Jesus Christ.

She is preceded in death by her daughter Jean James; sons Rev. Jimmy Painter and James "Buster" Painter; brothers Albert, Elmer, Sylvester and Alvin Ledford; sisters Alma Chastain, Lou Jory, Bertha Painter, Polly Runion, Dessie King and Mae Cheatam.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband Carl Junior Painter; son Johnny Painter and wife Joyce of Dallas; daughters Judy Green and husband Joe of Gastonia, Abby McGill and husband Ricky of Shelby; June Cash and husband Rev. Jimmy Cash of Lowell; brother Kenneth Ledford and wife Juanita of Dallas; 17 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren.

Bertie's funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, December 6, 2019 at The Freewill Church of Jesus Christ with Rev. David Chapman and Brother Bo Burnett officiating.

Her family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, December 5, 2019 at The Freewill Church of Jesus Christ.

Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia.

To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019
