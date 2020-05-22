|
GASTONIA - Bessie Willeane Nicholson Parker (92) was born on August 20, 1927 In Tate City, GA as the sixth of nine children to the late Sylvester and Sarah Owens Nicholson.
She left us on May 20, 2020 to rejoin her husband James Lewis Parker, her grandson Christopher Cary Conner, brothers Furman and Cline Nicholson, sisters Dorothy Hunt, Dallas Sprinkles, Claudine Hunnicutt and Francis Hunnicutt. We are left behind and broken hearted but what a reunion in Heaven.
Even though Willeane left the Georgia mountains to move to NC as a teenager, her heart always found peace and joy in her mountain home where she could listen to the Tallulah River roll by. She often sang, "Roll on weary river, roll on."
Surviving Willeane are her children Sherry Kyanko (Rod), Dianne Almond (Hal), Rodger Parker (Hazel), seven grandchildren Derek Conner, Kelly Rodgers, Brian Conner, Jamie Almond, Jennifer Nelson and Rhonda Gilliam; 10 great-grandchildren, Haven, Savannah and Conner Rodgers, Ace Conner, Parker and Jacob Almond, Henry and Charlotte Nelson, and Cash and Noah Conner; a sister Roberta Huffstickler and brother Hughlon Nicholson.
The family will greet guests on Friday, May 22 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 375
Woodlawn Avenue, Mt. Holly.
The service will immediately follow in the Woodlawn Chapel of the funeral home.
The burial will conclude at Hillcrest Gardens, Mount Holly.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 22, 2020