Bet Pearson passed away peacefully at her Covenant Village home surrounded by her loving family on December 7, 2019. She was born in Laurens, South Carolina on November 6, 1927, the daughter of the late Martin Henry and Sarah Reid Epps. The family moved to Gastonia when Bet was three years old where she attended local schools and graduated from Gastonia High School in 1945.
Bet graduated from Salem College with a degree in Home Economics in 1949.
She married Plato Pearson, Jr. (Tete) in 1949; they have four sons and daughters-in-law: Martin and Tami, Rob and Jane, Steve and Nancy and Joe and Tracee. She and Tete were blessed with thirteen (13) grandchildren and six (6) great grandchildren.
Bet was predeceased by her beloved sister, Jean Epps Petty of Spartanburg, South Carolina.
She was a member of First ARP Church which gave her gave her spiritual fulfillment and opportunity for service. She was a Sunday School Teacher, Bible Moderator for church circle, Circle Leader and President of the Women of the Church. She was also active in a variety of civic organizations, servicing as President of the Grier Middle School PTA, Treasurer of the Gastonia Junior League, Volunteer with Crisis Assistance Ministry, Volunteer Tutor for Gaston Literacy, Chairperson for the Women's Division of the United Way, Volunteer with Potters House, and Member of the Board of Directors of Lutheran Homes. She also established a home for delinquent girls at the old Orthopedic Hospital. She was named a Paul Harris Fellow by the Gastonia Rotary Club. Bet and Tete were jointly awarded the Lifetime Literary Achievement Award. She enjoyed an active life but always put her family first.
She was an avid reader and gardener, having co-founded the Sans Souri Book Club and the Spade and Trowel Garden Club. She enjoyed playing bridge with her friends and belonged to several bridge clubs.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 10, from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at Covenant Village.
The funeral service with be held at First ARP Church on Wednesday, December 11, at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asked that memorials be sent to First ARP Church.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 10, 2019