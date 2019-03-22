Home

Services
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Kingdom Life Church
905 Shannon Bradley Road
Gastonia, NC
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kingdom Life Church
905 Shannon Bradley Road
Gastonia, NC
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Kingdom Life Church
905 Shannon Bradley Road
Gastonia, NC
Betsy Gonzalez Obituary
BELMONT - Betzaida "Betsy" Gonzalez, 50, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2019 at her residence with her loving family by her side.

She was born April 17, 1968 in San Sebastian, Puerto Rico to Raul Gonzalez and Efigenia Ortiz.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and daughter who will be greatly missed!

Left to cherish her memories include her husband, Miquel Rivera; daughters, Yelitza Michel Rivera of NJ; Bryanna Julia Lorenzi of NJ; son, Cesar Rodriquez of NJ; grandchildren, Zoey Michel Manley and Bryleigh Rosa Lorenzi;

her parents, Raul Gonzalez and Efigenia Ortiz; brothers, Fernando Latorre of PA; Miquel Latorre of NJ; Alvin Cintron of PA; Wilson Gonzalez of NJ; and Raul Gonzalez of Puerto Rico; sisters, Maria Osorio of NJ; Gwendolyn Cintron of NJ; and numerous nephews and nieces.

Visitation for family and friends will be held 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m., at Kingdom Life Church, 905 Shannon Bradley Road, Gastonia, NC and then on Sunday morning from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

Funeral Service will be held 11:00 a.m., Sunday, March 24 at Kingdom Life Church with Pastor Abner Ramos and Pastor Jack Ford officiating.

Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park

Memorials may be made to Kingdon Life Church, 905 Shannon Bradley Road, Gastonia, NC 28052.

Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019
