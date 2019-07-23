Home

McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
Bette Strange


1932 - 2019
Bette Strange Obituary
GASTONIA - Bette Scoggins Strange, 87, of Gastonia passed away July 19, 2019. She was born May 17, 1932 in Gaston County, a daughter of the late Edmond Hal Scoggins and Willard Farrington Scoggins.

Bet, "Mama Bet," "Bebe," retired as a hairstylist after 30 years and worked as a hostess at The Ranch House. She became known as the woman in charge of getting things done for nearly 15 years at Gaston Mall and was named in The Gazette's Business Hall of Fame in 1999. She was a member of Maylo United Methodist Church. Bette was easy to love and loved giving and doing for others.

Survivors of Bette include her children, Rick Strange, Chris Strange and wife, Lynne, and Suzi Raynor and husband, Jim; brother, Bill Scoggins; grandchildren, Michael Strange, Brent Strange and wife, Tonia, P.R. Strange, Kristy Stroupe, Jake Raynor, and Kelly Raynor; great-grandchildren, Jaiden Strange, Naomi Strange, Madison McNair, Mallory McNair, Mason McNair, and Maylee McNair; brother-in-law, Charles Green; and special friends, Mamie Rudisill, Evelyn Bailey, and Deidre Hill. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Richard Strange; sister, Myra Green, and great-grandchild, Jerusha Strange.

The family will receive friends at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

A funeral service will follow in the Founders Chapel at 2:00 pm with Reverend Chris Strange, Pastor Dickie Spargo and Pastor Jay Bissette officiating.

The family would like to thank Brian Center of Gastonia and Carolina Care for their love and care they provided.

Memorials may be made to Maylo United Methodist Church, 1900 Spencer Mountain Rd, Gastonia, NC 28054.

Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Strange family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 23, 2019
