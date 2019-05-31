|
|
ALEXIS - Bettie Bell McMahan, 85, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at her home in Alexis. She was the daughter of Marcus T. and Henrietta Bell and a 1952 graduate of Mt. Holly High School. She was a long time member of Alexis Baptist Church and retired from American & Efird after 35 years of service. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Vernon J. Smith and Paul E. McMahan, five sisters and three brothers.
She is survived by her children, Marcia Lyons, Verna Nelson, John C. Smith and wife Nancy, her brother Jim Bell and wife Ailene, five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. McMahan will be held at Alexis Baptist Church on Saturday June 1, 2019. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at which time the service will begin. The internment will be at the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to Alexis Baptist Church, 118 Alexis Church Rd, Alexis, NC 28006. Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 31, 2019