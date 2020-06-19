Betty Abernathy

ALEXIS - Betty Ann Rhyne Abernathy, 90, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2020, at the Robin Johnson House in Dallas.
She was born in Dallas, NC, daughter of the late Paul Emanuel and Rean Eugenia Cloninger Rhyne and was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years John Barkley Abernathy.
Raised in a farming family with deep Christian values, Betty Ann was very proud of her heritage.
Growing up in rural America during a tough time strengthened Betty Ann as a person with deep values. She always had a servant's heart that assisted others with grace and without hesitation.
She was a devoted and loving Christian wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who led a Godly life serving as a role model for her family and community.
Betty Ann retired from Stanley Medical Associates after 30 years where she was the business manager for the office. She began her career at Garrison General Hospital in Gastonia and later worked at Citizens National Bank in Stanley. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Stanley for more than 60 years.
Betty Ann is survived by her three children, Renee Abernathy of Stanley, NC, David Abernathy and his wife Patricia of Stanley, NC, and Paul Abernathy and his wife Linda of Alexis, NC. She has five grandchildren: Christopher Abernathy and his wife Danielle, Phillip Abernathy and his wife Melissa, Jeremy Abernathy and his wife Ashley, Heather Rumfelt and her husband Jeromy, Ryan Abernathy and his wife Elizabeth. She has eight great-grandchildren: Kirsten Abernathy, Austin Abernathy, Landon Abernathy, Connor Abernathy, Madison Abernathy, Hadley Rumfelt, Evan Rumfelt, and Avery Abernathy. She has two surviving siblings, Rebecca Hovis of Stanley, NC and Jacob Rhyne of Dallas, NC.
Our family is deeply grateful for her caregivers, Robin Johnson House staff, Carillon of Lincolnton, and Regina Smith.
A service to celebrate the life of Betty Ann will be held at later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Stanley, 512 Old Mount Holly Road, Stanley, NC 28164.
Condolence messages may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org or sent to PO Box 1, Alexis, NC 28006.
Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the Abernathy family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 19, 2020.