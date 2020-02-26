|
|
"Coolest Maw Maw in the World"
Betty Jo Alexander, 82, passed away on Sunday February 23, 2020 at her home peacefully with her best friend by her side in Dallas. Betty was born and raised in Dallas and she was a "mother" or "grandmother" to half of Dallas at any given time. Opening her home and heart to those who needed someone to lien on. Encouraging those around her to do their best and to receive an education. She enjoyed telling stories of Dallas history. She had a long history working in the textile industry often working double shifts to provide for her family. Betty worked long hours to begin a janitorial business where she worked for the last 28 years providing others the time to enjoy their families. Betty was beloved by everyone that knew her and she will be dearly missed by many.
Betty is the daughter of the late Augusta Lee and Clarence Allen Jackson. Her husband; Harold Lee Alexander, Sr., her step-son; Harold Lee Alexander, Jr. and brothers; Odell Roscoe Pope and Eugene Pope preceded her in death.
Left to cherish their memories of Betty are her sons; Joe Brown and wife Deanna and their children; Johnathan Brown, Deann Martin, Jered Chapman, Tyler Chapman and Joshua Brown Costner, Douglas Lee Alexander and daughter; Mackenzie Alexander the late Harold Lee Alexander, Jr's daughter Heather Lee Gold. Betty's daughters are; Penny Short and husband James and their children Lee Messer and Hannah Short and Frances Kay Johnson and husband Paul and their children; Ryan Johnson and Elizabeth Johnson. In addition to Betty's 11 grandchildren she leaves behind seven great-grandchildren. Grieving Betty's passing is also her "adopted" granddaughter and care-taker Jenny McFalls and her children Lucus McFalls, Isaac Jenkins and Kayleigh McFalls.
A celebration of Betty's life will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday February 28, 2020 at Carothers Dallas Funeral Home, 212 West Trade Street, Dallas. Pastor Danny Gardner will offer words of encouragement and hope to those that gather to remember Betty.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 to 9:00 PM on Thursday Evening, February 27, 2020 at the Dallas Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends at other times at Frances and Paul Johnson's home at 218 Summey Barker Dr. Dallas.
Fond memories of Betty and condolences for the family may be left at www.carothersfuneralhomedallas.com.
The staff at Carothers Dallas Funeral Home is honored to serve the Alexander family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020