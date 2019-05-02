|
|
GASTONIA - Betty Quinn Allen, 83, went to be with the Lord on April 30, 2019 at her residence.
She was born on February 10, 1936, a native of Gaston County, the daughter of the late Robert Marion Quinn and Etta Biggers Quinn.
Betty was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Gastonia.
She is survived by her sons, Stephen Kyle Allen and Parrish Lee Allen of Gastonia; granddaughters, Tara Allen of Gastonia, and Amy Nicole Richard and husband Devin of Stanley; and great-granddaughter, Peyton Maney of Gastonia.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, George "Pony" Patrick Allen.
A funeral service will be held 11 am on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, officiated by Pastor Carolyn Sears.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Gaston Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 1513 Florida Street, Gastonia, NC 28052.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 2, 2019