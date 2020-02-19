|
BELMONT - Betty Jean Armstrong, 94, passed away February 17, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Living New Hope. She was born July 15, 1925 in Gaston County, a daughter of the late Ralph Martin and Louise Gaston Armstrong. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Ralph Armstrong.
Betty is survived by her loving sister, Eloise Armstrong Buthe, nephews, Alan (Mari) Mullis, Martin (Eleanor) Armstrong; nieces, Lisa (Steve) Carrigan, Molly (Mark) Whitehouse, Shirley Armstrong and several great nephews and great nieces.
Ms. Armstrong worked for 39 years in mill offices as a bookkeeper and served as the Secretary for First Baptist Church before retiring.
As a gifted artist, Betty was involved in multiple hobbies creating interesting and varied items of beauty and design in different mediums of creativity. Her talents were also utilized in the church as she devoted much time to the activities of children; teaching them to work with their hands as they studied the Bible. For many years she visited the homebound members of her original church, First Baptist Church in Belmont. In her later years she began crocheting "Scrubbies" in the thousands that were mostly distributed as gifts, sometimes sold as "orders of 100 or more" until she began to lose her vision. Her quiet demeanor and her sweet spirit were effective tools for establishing solid relationships with people whom she knew.
A Service by the Graveside will begin at 2:00 pm, Friday, February 21, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery with Rev. Jimmy Hilton officiating.
The family will receive friends after the service.
Memorials may be made to the charity of donor's choice.
