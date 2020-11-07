BELMONT - Betty Faye Moffitt Armstrong, age 85, passed away November 2, 2020 at Stanley Total Living Center. She was born February 24, 1935 in Gaston County, daughter of the late Fannie Moffitt Saxon. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband James Dale Armstrong; brother Kermit Moffitt.
Betty was a long-time and active member of South Point United Methodist Church. She retired from Playtown Nursery and Daycare which she owned and operated for many years, receiving the 1995 TEDDY Award as the Daycare of the Year in Gaston County. Betty was an avid gardener and was active with the Belmont Community Organization.
Left to cherish her memories are her sons Mark Mitchell Armstrong and spouse William Brandwein of Silver Spring, MD., Kelly Lee Armstrong and wife Deborah of Upper Marlboro, MD; as well as several nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, November 9, 2020 at South Point United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Tony Owens officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to South Point United Methodist Church, 510 SouthPoint Church Road or to Belmont Community Organization, 91 Catawba St., Belmont, NC 28012.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Armstrong family.