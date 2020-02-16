Home

Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC
Betty "Bett" (Propst) Atkins


1933 - 2020
Betty "Bett" (Propst) Atkins Obituary
Betty "Bett" Propst Atkins, 86, of Dallas, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020, at her son's residence in Blacksburg, SC.
She was born March 21, 1933, in Gaston County, daughter of the late David Henry Propst and Irene Elizabeth Burton Propst.
Ms. Atkins attended Carson Memorial Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Junior "Ted" Atkins; son, Tony Atkins; siblings, Mae Procter, Ralph, June, Bill, and Mary Lou Propst.
Left to cherish her memories are her sons, Jan Atkins and wife, Ann, Hoyte David Atkins, Steve Atkins; brothers, Frank Propst, Curt Propst, Darrell Propst, Larry Propst, Roger Propst; sisters, Edna Stiles and Linda Lewallen; 9 grandchildren; and 20 great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm on Tuesday at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 1503 S. York Rd. Gastonia. Rev. Chris Wilson and Rev. Leon Stiles will be officiating.
The family will receive friends 7:00 – 9:00 pm on Monday at the funeral home.
Interment will be held at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020
