CHERRYVILLE- Betty Jane Newton Bame, age 89, of Kings Drive, passed away Thursday September 12, 2019 at Carolina Care and Rehabilitation. She was born December 1, 1929 to the late Dixon and Mamie Moss Newton.
Betty was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Cherryville. She was previously employed as a seamstress at Fatty's Men's Shop of Cherryville. Betty was also an avid reader. Betty loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Bame; brother, Bennett Newton, and sister, Imogene Beam.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Terry Bame (Margaret); Rev. David Bame (Lisa), and Renee Stroupe (Bobby) all of Cherryville; sister, Margaret Beam of Cherryville; grandchildren, Stephanie Queen, Benjy Bame, Kristen Falls, Garrett Stroupe, Candace Varela, Timothy Bame, and Karen Bame; seven great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Bame's funeral will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, September 16, 2019 at First Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Vince Hefner officiating.
Her family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 prior to her service in the church sanctuary.
At all other times, the family will be at the home of Candace Varela, 206 Jacob Street, Cherryville.
Interment will follow at City Memorial Cemetery
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 301 E. First St., Cherryville, NC 28021.
Condolences may be made to www.carpentersfuneralhome.net
