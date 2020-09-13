Betty Horton Barkley passed away on July 17, 2020 at home surrounded by family. Born in Chesterfield County, SC, she was the daughter of Eustace McKeever Horton and Cordelia Kirkley Horton. Upon her mother's death, she was raised by her grandmother, Jane Sullivan Kirkley and aunt, Camilla Kirkley.
After high school, she worked at C & S Bank while attending Spartanburg Methodist College. After working for the Social Security Administration, she was secretary at Grier Junior High school for 23 years. She was a loving caretaker for her aunt and her husband. A private person, she was a caring mother and loyal friend.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jane and Rob Pearson of Gastonia; son, Dr. Lex Douglas Barkley of Memphis, TN; grandchildren, Sarah Catherine Huempfner (Dave), and Elizabeth Frost (Charles) of Winston-Salem; great-grandchildren, Sullivan Huempfner, Ben Huempfner, Charlie Frost and Cate Frost; a special great-niece, Janet Hudson of Augusta, GA. She is also survived by her dearest friend Carol Lowry and wonderful caretaker, Faye Tate both of Gastonia.
She was predeceased by her husband, Lex Goodman Barkley.
A private burial was held on September 12, 2020.
Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.mcleanfuneral.com
Mclean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Barkley Family.