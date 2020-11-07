1/1
Betty Barnes
1927 - 2020
GASTONIA - Betty Ferguson Barnes, 93, died on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Peak Resources in Gastonia. She was born June 6, 1927 in Gastonia, a daughter of the late Haskel Falls and Sarah Annie Stroup Ferguson.

A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Mrs. Barnes was known as a caring Christian lady. She was a lifelong active member of Crowders Creek ARP Church until 1985, when she became an active member of Christ United Methodist Church.
She would return to Crowders Creek after her husband's death in 2007. She was a graduate of Gastonia High School and retired from Gaston Internal Medicine Clinic.

Mrs. Barnes' life was dedicated to God and to her family. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, reading and traveling.
Mrs. Barnes is survived by her children and their spouses, Steven Eugene and Carolyn E. Barnes; Ann Barnes Cherry and Steven T. Cherry Sr.; all of Gastonia; Carol Barnes Dill and Harry W. Dill, of Charlotte; Barbara Barnes Tate and Michael G. Tate of Gastonia; grandchildren, Chad Barnes of Jacksonville, FL; Jason Barnes of Cramerton; Blake Barnes of Denver, CO; Jeffrey Barnes of Matthews; Timothy and Angie Cherry of Denver, NC; Jonathan and Megan Cherry of Gastonia; Jennifer and Chris Waggoner of Greensboro; Candace and Dan Roane of Charlotte; Allison and Nathan Tidd of Belmont; David Tate of Charlotte.
She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Jonah Barnes; Ethan Barnes; Kaylyn and Keegan Cherry; Jackson, Grace, and Anna Cherry; Luke Waggoner; Caroline, Harris, and Leah Roane; Garrett, Wyatt, and Weston Tidd; numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Kenneth Eugene Barnes, and by her sister, Frieda Ferguson Boyd.

Due to the pandemic, a private graveside service for the immediate family will be held at Crowders Creek ARP Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crowders Creek ARP Church, Cemetery Fund, 207 Crowders Creek Church Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052 or to Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054. Condolence messages may be shared at www.McLeanFuneral.com.

McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Mrs. Barnes

Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 7, 2020.
