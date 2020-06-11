BELMONT - Betty Lou Hedgepath Beasley, 84, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. She was born in Gaston County, daughter of the late Leroy and Mozelle Ramsey Hedgepath. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Steve Allen Beasley; her grandson, Kenneth Baron Harrison; her granddaughter, Lisa Beasley; and numerous siblings.
Mrs. Beasley loved her Lord and was an active and dedicated member of Springwood Church of God. She enjoyed reading, working word puzzles, shopping and visiting yard sales. Some of her favorite times were spent on trips with her Senior Saints group at church.
Mrs. Beasley was a very loving mother and grandmother and is survived by her children, Pamela Bianconi (Bill), Randall Beasley, Sheila Smith, Kenneth Beasley (Darlene) and Debbie Peterson; her sibilings, John Hedgepath (Pam) and Cathy Treece (David); 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and an infinite number of friends whom she loved like family.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Beasley will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. Pastor Scott Huffman will officiate. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 3:00 pm on Friday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Springwood Church of God, 1007 Hickory Grove Rd., Gastonia, NC 28056.
Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 11, 2020.