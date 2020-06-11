Betty Beasley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BELMONT - Betty Lou Hedgepath Beasley, 84, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. She was born in Gaston County, daughter of the late Leroy and Mozelle Ramsey Hedgepath. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Steve Allen Beasley; her grandson, Kenneth Baron Harrison; her granddaughter, Lisa Beasley; and numerous siblings.

Mrs. Beasley loved her Lord and was an active and dedicated member of Springwood Church of God. She enjoyed reading, working word puzzles, shopping and visiting yard sales. Some of her favorite times were spent on trips with her Senior Saints group at church.

Mrs. Beasley was a very loving mother and grandmother and is survived by her children, Pamela Bianconi (Bill), Randall Beasley, Sheila Smith, Kenneth Beasley (Darlene) and Debbie Peterson; her sibilings, John Hedgepath (Pam) and Cathy Treece (David); 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and an infinite number of friends whom she loved like family.

A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Beasley will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. Pastor Scott Huffman will officiate. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 3:00 pm on Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Springwood Church of God, 1007 Hickory Grove Rd., Gastonia, NC 28056.

Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Service
03:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved