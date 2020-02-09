Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLean Funeral Directors
515 North Central Avenue
Belmont, NC 28012
(704) 825-5301
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
East Belmont Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
1:30 PM
East Belmont Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Cherry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty (Hager) Cherry


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty (Hager) Cherry Obituary
BELMONT, NC- Betty Hager Cherry, 91 passed away Friday February 7, 2020. She was born February 20, 1928 to the late Tuttle and Rena Hager.
She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Reynal Barney Cherry, sisters, Otis Brown, Banner Blackwell; brothers, Burma and TC Hager.
Betty is survived by her loving son, Tony Cherry and wife, Debbie; grandson, Heath Cherry and wife, Jodie; granddaughter, Amber Day and husband, Justin; great-grandchildren, Malayiah, Kyleigh and Sofie Day, Stone and Slade Cherry; sister, Geneva Bennett; brother, Roland Hager; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 - 1:30pm, Monday, February 10, 2020 prior to the service at the church.
Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1:30pm, East Belmont Baptist Church with Rev. Jeff Taylor officiating.
Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hospice & Palliative Care Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092.
Condolences may be sent to www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Cherry family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -