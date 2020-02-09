|
|
BELMONT, NC- Betty Hager Cherry, 91 passed away Friday February 7, 2020. She was born February 20, 1928 to the late Tuttle and Rena Hager.
She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Reynal Barney Cherry, sisters, Otis Brown, Banner Blackwell; brothers, Burma and TC Hager.
Betty is survived by her loving son, Tony Cherry and wife, Debbie; grandson, Heath Cherry and wife, Jodie; granddaughter, Amber Day and husband, Justin; great-grandchildren, Malayiah, Kyleigh and Sofie Day, Stone and Slade Cherry; sister, Geneva Bennett; brother, Roland Hager; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 - 1:30pm, Monday, February 10, 2020 prior to the service at the church.
Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1:30pm, East Belmont Baptist Church with Rev. Jeff Taylor officiating.
Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hospice & Palliative Care Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092.
Condolences may be sent to www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Cherry family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020