|
|
Betty Dove Gibson
MOUNT HOLLY - Betty Dove Gibson, 86, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Gaston County on May 22, 1932, the daughter of the late Charles Ross Cowart and Ocie Hansel Cowart. Betty is now with her heavenly Father and husband in heaven. She loved her family very much and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of over 65 years, Charles Gibson. Betty is survived by her children, Barbara Gibson Fredrick of Mount Holly, Delores Warner and husband
Francis of Clover, SC, Allen Ray Gibson and Lori Moore of Conway, SC, Clinton Gibson and wife Debbie of Kings Mountain, Paul Gibson and wife Sharon of Gastonia, Dean Gibson and wife Libby of Conway, SC, Bertha Gibson and James Harmon of Vale, Joe Gibson of Stony Point; brothers, Marvin Cowart, John Cowart, Raymond Cowart, Walt Cowart, Andrew Cowart, Charles Cowart; 24 grandchildren; 41 great grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; and her faithful canine companion who never left her side, Precious.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 10:30 A.M., at Greenwood Cemetery, Belmont, with Rev. Mike Carr officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.BensonFuneralServices.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 19, 2019