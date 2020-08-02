Betty Earle

Betty Jean Gilreath Earle passed peacefully Thursday, July 30, 2020 at home with her family by her side.

A celebration of life service will be held at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 3:00 pm

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Interment will follow the service at Westview Gardens, Bessemer City, NC.

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store