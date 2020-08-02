1/1
Betty Earle
Betty Jean Gilreath Earle passed peacefully Thursday, July 30, 2020 at home with her family by her side.
A celebration of life service will be held at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 3:00 pm
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will follow the service at Westview Gardens, Bessemer City, NC.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
02:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
AUG
3
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
