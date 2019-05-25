|
|
GASTONIA - Betty Canipe Ferguson, 91, passed away, Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Laurels of Salisbury, NC.
She was born on July 18, 1927 in Gaston County, NC, daughter of the late Edward Guy Canipe and Edna Bumgarner Canipe.
Betty attended Maylo United Methodist Church, Ranlo.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles M. Ferguson II; son, Thomas "Tom" Guy Roberts; brother, Kenneth Canipe; sisters, Mildred Church, Helen Abee, Dorothy Beveridge and Linda Stout; and son-in-law, Kelly B. Ottinger.
She is survived by her daughters, Janet Smith and husband Gene, and Carol Ottinger; son, Charles Ferguson III; grandchildren, Miriam Pendry, Rachel Smith, Thomas Smith and Hannah Ottinger; great-grandchild, Emma Pendry; brother, Jerry Canipe; sisters, Shirley Carter, Beverly Cloer and Elaine Canipe.
A funeral service officiated by Rev. Jay Bissett and Deacon Jerrianne Pyles, will be held 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Maylo United Methodist Church - 1900 Spencer Mountain Rd, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Family will receive friends 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
Burial will be held at Pineview Cemetery, Mt. Holly, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) - 5104 Western Blvd, Raleigh, NC 27606.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia, NC
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 25, 2019