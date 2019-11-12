|
BELMONT - Betty Jean Wright Ford, 78, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at her home with her loving family by her side. Betty was born in Townes County, Georgia and was the daughter of the late Howard and Lenora Cheeks Wright.
Betty retired from Pharr Yarns, Inc. and was a very active member of Independent Baptist Tabernacle, Dallas under the pastorship of Rev. Ralph Carver.
Betty is survived by two loving sons, Bobby Ford and wife Mary, Tim Ford; one loving daughter, Pam Hedrick and husband Shawn; two loving brothers, James Wright and wife Jennie, Jay Dee Wright and wife Janice; three loving sisters, Evelyn Haney, Susie Reel and husband Eddie, Crystal Morgan and husband Jimmy; four loving grandchildren, Cynthia Hager, Christopher Ford, Joey Davenport and wife Meredith, Amber Ford and fiancé Cody Jenkins; nine loving great grandchildren; six loving great, great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Independent Baptist Tabernacle, 2128 Dallas-Cherryville Highway, Dallas.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Independent Baptist Tabernacle with Jim Carver and Rev. Cecil Spry officiating.
Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park with Rev. Michael Spargo and Rev. Brian Spargo officiating. Releasing of the Doves will follow.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 50 years, Robert Abel Ford; sister, Yvonne Ellington; brother-in-law, Jerry Ellington; brother-in-law, Jerry "Cotton" Haney.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, P. O. Box 3984, Gastonia, North Carolina
28054.
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-
5144 is serving the Ford family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 12, 2019