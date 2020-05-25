Home

Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Visitation
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
South Gastonia Church of God
310 Carolina Ave.
Gastonia, NC
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
7:00 PM
South Gastonia Church of God
310 Carolina Ave.
Gastonia, NC
1942 - 2020
Betty Froneberger Obituary
Betty Beavers Froneberger, 78, of Kings Mountain, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Testa Hospice House, Kings Mountain.
She was born February 22, 1942, in Murphy, daughter of the late Harvey E. Beavers and Marcene Thomas Beavers.
Betty was a member of Morganton Freedom Church of God. She loved canning and flowers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Edward Beavers, Bill Beavers, Frank Beavers; and sister, Izell King.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 56 years, Billy E. Froneberger; son Jeffery Nicholson; daughters, Christi Gibby (Johnny), Ami Phillips (Todd), Tami Metz (Dave); brothers, Max Beavers, Ray Beavers, Jack Beavers; sister, Wilma Tanner; and grandchildren, Isaac Nicholson, Ross Loftis (Kylie), Melissa Law (Brian), Jessica Cochran (John David), Leah Ross (Steve), Anah Phillips, Dannah Phillips, Brandi Metz, Andrew Metz; and great grandchildren, Drake, Brayli, and Nadia.
A funeral service will be held 7:00 pm, Tuesday, at the South Gastonia Church of God, 310 Carolina Ave., Gastonia. Rev. Bobby Gilley, Rev. Todd Phillips, and Rev. Dave Metz will be officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
A private interment will be held at Westview Gardens Cemetery, Bessemer City.
Memorials may be made to Morganton Freedom Church of God, 1314 N. Green St. Morganton, NC 28655.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 25, 2020
