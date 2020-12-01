1/1
Betty Goode
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Lee Gross Goode, age 90, of Mooresboro, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Atrium Health Cleveland Hospital in Shelby, NC. She was a native of Gaston County and the daughter to the late Walter and Hilda Smith Gross.

She was a loving mother and grandmother who loved to sew and loved her little dog Korky. Betty was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Glen Goode, one sister Dorothy Friday and one son Marty Goode.

Betty is survived by one daughter Trudi Sarratt and one grandson Chad Sarratt and his wife Kathy Leach Sarratt.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 1pm to 2pm at Cliffside Baptist Church. A celebration of life service will be at 2pm at Cliffside Baptist Church with Reverend Mike Elgin officiating. Interment will be at Trinity Baptist Church Cemetery in Mooresboro, NC.

Online condolences may be made to www.eggersfuneralhome.com. Eggers Funeral Home of Cliffside is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
EGGERS FUNERAL HOME - CLIFFSIDE
4076 U.S. Hwy 221-A
CLIFFSIDE, NC 28024
(828) 657-6322
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by EGGERS FUNERAL HOME - CLIFFSIDE

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved