Betty Lee Gross Goode, age 90, of Mooresboro, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Atrium Health Cleveland Hospital in Shelby, NC. She was a native of Gaston County and the daughter to the late Walter and Hilda Smith Gross.
She was a loving mother and grandmother who loved to sew and loved her little dog Korky. Betty was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Glen Goode, one sister Dorothy Friday and one son Marty Goode.
Betty is survived by one daughter Trudi Sarratt and one grandson Chad Sarratt and his wife Kathy Leach Sarratt.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 1pm to 2pm at Cliffside Baptist Church. A celebration of life service will be at 2pm at Cliffside Baptist Church with Reverend Mike Elgin officiating. Interment will be at Trinity Baptist Church Cemetery in Mooresboro, NC.
