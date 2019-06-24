|
Betty Badger Hawkins, age 93, of Gastonia, NC passed away peacefully at home on June 21, 2019.
She was born December 8, 1925, in Gaston County. Betty was the daughter of the late Ross Badger and Annie Mae Turbyville Badger.
In addition to her parents Betty was proceeded in death by her husband Willie Neal (Bill) Hawkins, brother James Badger, sisters Lena Jones and Violet Summitt.
Betty Retired from Textiles Inc. Myers Plant after 47 years. After Retirement Betty enjoyed cooking, gardening, and most of all spending time with her loving family. Her favorite pastime was sitting on her front porch, visiting with her neighbors and working search puzzles. One of Betty's greatest joys was spending time with her great grandchildren. For those of you that knew her, knew her favorite time of the year was Halloween. She loved to decorate her house, dress up, and hand out treat bags and apples to the children on the Myers Mill Village. She loved making kids happy.
Left to cherish Betty's memories are daughter Savonne Roberts and husband Ricky, son Scotty Hawkins, brother Charles Badger, grandchildren Dana Farmer and husband David, Freddie Roberts and wife Rene, Blair Hawkins, Jason Smith and wife Stephanie, Amy Smith, great grandchildren Brandon, Bradley, and Natalie Farmer, Shelby Roberts, Tiffany Durst and husband Allen, Miranda and Aiden Moore, Madelyn Horne, and Ramsey Smith, great, great grandchildren Hanna and Collins Durst and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, June 25 at 3:00 pm at Greene Funeral Service, South Chapel. Rev. Ken Lane will be officiating. Viewing ceremony will be held one hour prior to the services. Interment to follow at Armstrong Cemetery in Gastonia.
The family would like to thank Sharon Griffin, a very special friend, for all of her years of love, support, friendship and countless visits to make sure Betty was doing okay. Sharon was like a second daughter and loved Betty very much.
Also, a special thanks to Gaston Hospice for their wonderful love, care, and support.
Our family is grateful for the wonderful women involved in Betty's care during this difficult time. Thanks to Mary, Donna, Anita, Jennifer, and Lisa.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 24, 2019