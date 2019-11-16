|
|
A Woman of Faith who Loved God…
Betty Pope Hawkins, age 88, passed away on Wednesday ~ November 13, 2019 at the Robin Johnson House in Dallas, North Carolina. She was our Rock… A great mother who is going to be missed dearly. Betty loved her Church and was a lifelong member of West Franklin Baptist Church. Betty prayed her prayers from her heart for her family, friends, church and the world. She was always reaching out to people in need, sending shut-ins cards and helping those in need when she could. Betty had a big heart and was a very caring lady. She worked for PAMA Manufacturing Company for many years. Betty had a green thumb and loved to work in her flower garden.
Those left behind to cherish and carry on Betty's legacy are her son and daughter in law, Scott and Trudy Martin of Gastonia; one daughter and son in law, Beverly and Tom Issac of Gastonia; two grandchildren, Michelle Armstrong and husband Chad, Ashley Dockery; four great grandchildren; niece, Marguerite Tolbert of Lowell; and Betty's great-grand dog, Hershey.
Betty was the daughter of the late Herbert H. Pope and Bertha Icenhour Pope. She was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Marvin Hawkins who passed away on May 26, 2014, and preceded in death by six sisters, one brother and one great grandchild.
Graveside and Committal Service will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday ~ November 16, 2019 in the Garden of Prayer at Gaston Memorial Park with Pastor Jeff Williams delivering comforting words and hope to Betty's family and friends. The family will receive friends following the service at the gravesite.
Family and friends who would like to pay their respects to Betty may do so from 4:00 PM - 5:00
PM Friday, November 15, 2019 and 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM, Saturday, November 16, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Robin Johnson House, 5005 Shepherds Way Drive, Dallas, North Carolina 28034.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 16, 2019