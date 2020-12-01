BESSEMER CITY - Betty Dixon Hayes, age 84, wife of Jonas Hayes and widow of the late Ed Whidden and Tommy Grant, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, November 29, 2020.
Born in Gaston County, she was a daughter of the late James G. Dixon and Nellie Mack Dixon. She was a member of Linwood Road Church of God where she taught Sunday School and directed the children's and youth choirs. Music was her life and in her later years, she and Jonas would travel to sing together at assisted living facilities.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Hayes is survived by a daughter, Tammy Worley (Jeff); two grandchildren, Jeff Worley, II and Katie Worley; a brother, Tom Dixon; two sisters, Jeanette Grant and Barbara Morra; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by four brothers, James G. Dixon, Jr., Lee Dixon, Charles Dixon, and Alvin Dixon; and two sisters, Irene Franklin and Judy Bolin.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Carothers Funeral Home, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia, conducted by Rev. Steven Fuller with burial to follow in Gaston Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM at the funeral home prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150 or First Baptist Church of Gastonia, 2650 Union Road, Gastonia, NC 28054. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com.
