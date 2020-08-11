1/1
Betty Hedgepath
DALLAS - Betty June (Lamb) Hedgpath 83, a faithful servant of Jesus Christ alongside her husband Rev. Bobby Clinton Hedgpath, went to be with the Lord on Friday August 7, 2020.

Betty is survived by her husband of 61 years, Rev. Bobby Clinton Hedgpath Sr. and a loving mother of Bobby Hedgpath, Jr and his wife Virginia of Catawba, SC, Steve Hedgpath and his wife Tina of Kings Mountain, NC, 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Betty's life will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday August 12, 2020 at Carothers Funeral Home, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Burial will follow at Gaston Memorial Park. Officiating will be Rev. Chris Doster, her nephew Norris D. Lamb and Rev. Jerry R. Devinney.

Memories of Betty and online condolences for the family may be left at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com.

Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park is honored to serve the Hedgpath family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
