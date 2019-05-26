|
|
GASTONIA, NC- Elizabeth "Betty" M. Henry, 90, passed away peacefully at home on May 24, 2019.
A native of Chicago, Illinois, she was daughter of the late Henry Charles and Elizabeth Thill Meyer.
Betty was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church. She was an avid tennis player, playing up until a year ago at Southampton Racquet Club, where court #1 was named in her honor.
She enjoyed off shore fishing and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 2:00pm, Tuesday at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia with Abbot Placid and Deacon John Weisenhorn officiating. The family will greet friends following the service. A private burial will be held at Gaston Memorial Park.
Survivors include her sons and daughters in law, Scott T. Henry, Doug Henry, Brian and Debbie Henry, Joel and Alison Henry, and John and Beth Henry; grandchildren, Jessica Henry, Drew and Carrie Henry, Lauren and Sam Braxton, Adam and Lindsay Henry, Justin Henry, Patrick Henry, Anna Lee Henry; step grandchildren, Wesley Franklin and Lauren Franklin; great grandchildren, Ellie Henry, Henry Braxton, Claire Henry, and Kate Henry; a brother and two sisters.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Joel Henry; daughter, Mary-Jo Henry; and 6 brothers and 4 sisters.
Memorials may be made to the Belmont Abbey Monastery, 100 Belmont-Mt. Holly Rd., Belmont, NC 28012.
Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving Betty's Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 26, 2019