Betty Hilbish

GASTONIA - Betty "Hagan" Hilbish, passed away peacefully July 6, 2020 at Covenant Village, Gastonia.

Born in Nashville, TN, she was the daughter of the late Louie Vernon Hagan and Eva Wilson Hagan. Hagan, as she was known by all who loved her, was a graduate of Gastonia High School and the Women's College of Greensboro (now UNC-G). Hagan lived life to the fullest and was active in her community life in both Gastonia and Kannapolis, NC. She was a beloved Sunday School Teacher at First Baptist Church in Gastonia, and more recently was a dedicated member of the All Saints Episcopal Church Altar Guild in Concord. She was active in the Azalea Garden Club, the Heart Association, several tennis groups and bridge clubs in both Gastonia and Concord/Kannapolis. She will be remembered for her unforgettable belly laugh, her knack of never meeting a stranger, her free spirit, the love and kindness she showed to all, and her Big White Glasses.

Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Frederick G. "Buddy" Hilbish; children and spouses, Grady V. and Sally Kennington, Dana K. Martin, Shelton R. Johnson and Robert, Melissa Hilbish and Hal Resnick, and George and Lisa Hilbish; sister, Geraldine H Johnston; brother-in-law, Delmus NeeSmith; grandchildren and spouses, Katie K. and LeVar Moore, Jake Kennington, Heather M. Prince and David, Drew Martin and Olivia, Nick Reid, Sarah Milholland and Cliff, Grace Johnson, Savannah Farooq and Faizan, Dylan Resnick, and Anna Grace Hilbish; seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Freida H. NeeSmith and her son-in-law Rick Martin.

A private celebration of life service will be conducted by Rector Nancy Cox on Thursday July 9.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Covenant Village Benevolent Fund,
1351 Robinwood Rd., Gastonia, NC 28054 or to All Saints Episcopal Church, 525 Lake Concord Rd. NE Concord, NC 28025

McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is in charge of arrangements 1-800-217-9901.

Condolence messages may be viewed and shared online at www.mcleanfuneral.com

Published in Gaston Gazette on Jul. 7, 2020.
