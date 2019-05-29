Home

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
1934- 2019
GASTONIA – Betty Cox Hogue, 84 passed away May 25, 2019 at Accordius Health Care, Gastonia with her loving family by her side.
She was born in Gaston County on October 2, 1934 to the late William E. and Willie McGuire Cox Lineberger.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Luther Arnold Hogue; grandson, Kenneth Brandon Hogue and stepfather, Walter Lineberger; brother Harold Cox and a sister Jeanette Cox Bryant.
Betty enjoyed cooking and fishing. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Survivors include her sons, Ritchie (Marchele) Hogue, Kenneth (Denise) Hogue and a grandson, Matthew Hogue; sisters, Mary Ellen Cox Howell, June Lineberger Price (Delbert) and Linda Lineberger Hodges
(Wayne).
The family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon until 1:00 pm prior to the Celebration of Life Service at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, May 30th at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home.
Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park, Garden of Honor section.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia
704-864-5144 is serving the Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 29, 2019
