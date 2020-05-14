|
LOWELL - Betty Ellington Jacobsen, 81 passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020 at her residence.
She was born in Durham, North Carolina on December 14, 1938 to the late John Tate Ellington and Carmen Ercell Smith Ellington. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband of 23 years, Cletes Alfred Pope, Jr., her husband of 27 years John David Jacobsen; and her brother, Rick Ellington.
Betty was a member of Stanley United Methodist Church. She was a lifelong servant of her church and community. Betty had worked in education most of her life.
She is survived by her loving children, Penny Barker, Leigh Simmons (Steve Gordon), and Chris (Rae Lynn) Pope, and seven grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 10:00 until 11:00 am prior to the service at 11:00 am Saturday, May 1 at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home with Reverend Noel Sweezy officiating.
Interment will be Private at the V.A. Cemetery in Salisbury.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church Building Fund, 217 N. Main Street,
Stanley, NC 28164 or Cancer Services, 306 South Columbia Street Gastonia, NC 28054
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 14, 2020